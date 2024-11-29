JCB HMEE armoured backhoe loader approved for use in Defence Forces - Ministry of Defence. PHOTO

The Ministry of Defence has codified and authorised the use of the JCB HMEE high-speed armoured backhoe loader, which is one of the most popular excavators in many armies around the world.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

The JCB HMEE (High Mobility Engineer Excavator) is an armoured specialised machine designed to perform a wide range of tasks.

According to Dmytro Klimenkov, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, JCB HMEE excavators have proven themselves to be good at performing special operations in difficult conditions and are in service with many of the world's leading armies.

Features of the JCB HMEE excavator

The Ministry of Defence notes that JCB HMEE:

weighs about 16 tonnes;

reaches speeds of up to 100 km/h;

provides full crew protection compliant with STANAG standards for protection against casualties.

It is also reported that its four-wheel drive, all-wheel steering and differential locking systems provide high off-road performance. Specially reinforced suspension and brakes for military use ensure controlled and safe operation.

In addition, the armoured excavator's cab is ergonomically designed for maximum operator productivity and is air-conditioned.

