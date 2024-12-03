Developers from Brave1 have created Ukrainian Mavic, - Fedorov. PHOTO

The developers of the Brave1 cluster have created a Ukrainian analogue of the Chinese Mavic drone.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"Since June, Brave1 members have been working on an analogue of the Chinese Mavic. Already 3 such Ukrainian UAVs meet NATO standards and are operating at the front - Lens and Zoom from Frontline and Shmavik from Jet Drones. These drones are adapted to the realities of war, they have integrated communication systems that are resistant to enemy electronic warfare, as well as automatic landing and a "return home" mode," said Fedorov.

According to him, a significant part of the components are also made by Ukrainian manufacturers.



Fedorov noted that the defenders are already actively using these drones at the front.



"The Mavic is one of the most popular drones at the frontline, it is simple, effective and cheap. It is a consumable for the military, and a unit can lose 5 of these 'birds' a day. At the same time, Mavics are difficult and expensive to import, so creating a Ukrainian analogue is a top priority," the minister said.

