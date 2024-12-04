In Zhytomyr region, EOD specialists neutralize unexploded warhead of Russian X-101 missile. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Recently, experts of the explosive ordnance disposal team of the Main Department of the National Police in Zhytomyr region found a warhead of an X-101 missile that fell in a field near one of the settlements of the region without detonating.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Zhytomyr region.

Temporary evacuation

It is noted that for safety reasons, the police organised a temporary evacuation of residents of the surrounding villages. After that, explosive experts prepared the munition for controlled destruction.





How the missile was destroyed

To minimise the force of the explosion and avoid flying debris, the dangerous part of the missile was placed in a pit and covered with soil. After that, it was destroyed by controlled detonation. EOD specialists examined the crater and stated that there were no dangerous parts left and there was no threat to people.





What to do if you find suspicious items?

The police reminded that it is strictly forbidden to touch or move suspicious objects or ammunition, parts of missiles, shells, bombs, UAVs, etc. If you find them, you should move to a safe distance in the same way you came and report the discovery to the police by calling 102 or the rescuers by calling 101.

Until the emergency services arrive, warn other people of the danger and make sure that no one approaches the find.

