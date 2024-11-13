Sappers seize dangerous fragment of Smerch that fell on private yard in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

A fragment of a Smerch MLRS fell into a private yard in Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"In the city of Lyman, Kramatorsk district, the SES sappers removed a fragment from a Smerch multiple rocket launcher system that fell into a private yard and stuck deep in the ground," the statement said.

It is noted that experts safely removed the dangerous fragment and destroyed it in a designated place.

"Dear citizens! We remind you: do not touch suspicious objects, and especially do not try to defuse them yourself. This is extremely dangerous and can only be done by specialists," the SES reminded.



