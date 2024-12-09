Bring Kids Back UA initiative succeeds in returning home son of Ukrainian servicewoman who remained in occupation for last three years - OP. PHOTO

As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, we managed to return the son of a Ukrainian servicewoman who spent three years in occupation in the Luhansk region.

This was stated by the head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Before the full-scale invasion, the boy reportedly lived in Svatove, Luhansk region, with his mother and grandmother. When his mother left to defend the country and the city came under shelling and occupation, the child was left in the care of his grandmother.

Two weeks ago, his grandmother died, and the boy was left alone. He faced the threat of deportation to Russia or placement in an orphanage. Thanks to the joint work of the Presidential Office and the Ukrainian Child Rights Network, the child's return to the territory controlled by Ukraine was arranged.

"We are fulfilling the President's task to bring all our children back to Ukraine," Yermak stressed.

Read more: Ukraine managed to return 1,029 children from Russia - Lubinets