SBGS: Two fugitives and their smugglers detained in Odesa region on their way to Moldova. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In Odesa region, border guards foiled an attempt to illegally cross the border with Moldova.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

Border guards of the Podilskyi Detachment recorded an attempt to illegally cross the Transnistrian segment of the Ukrainian-Moldovan border. Using technical means, they detected two men, residents of Kirovohrad and Sumy regions, who were trying to illegally leave the territory of Ukraine.

As noted, the men found the organiser through a telegram channel and transferred him USD 5,000 in cryptocurrency. The transfer was directly handled by two accomplices, who were also detained by border guards. Their task was to escort clients to Moldova.

The actions of the accomplices fall within the scope of a crime under Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine ("Illegal transfer of persons across the state border"). The report of the crime has already been sent to the National Police.

As for the two fugitives, reports of administrative offences under Part 2 of Article 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offences were drawn up against them for attempting to illegally cross the state border. The cases were referred to court.

