Ukraine should negotiate to end war from position of strength, - French Foreign Minister Barrot

Ukraine must decide for itself when it is ready to negotiate an end to the war.

This was stated by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, Censor.NET reports citing Voice of America.

According to the Foreign Minister, Kyiv should do this from a position of strength.

Barro made this statement after the trilateral talks between Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy that took place on December 7 in Paris.

Meeting between Trump, Macron and Zelenskyy on December 7

On December 7, 2024, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US President-elect Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. The meeting lasted more than 30 minutes, after which the leaders went to the opening ceremony of Notre Dame Cathedral.

Zelenskyy said that during his meeting with Donald Trump in Paris, they talked about the frozen conflict.