Chernivtsi "blogger" sentenced to 5 years in prison for disclosing data on Armed Forces of Ukraine - SSU. PHOTO

A court in Chernivtsi sentenced a woman who carried out information and subversive activities in favour of the enemy.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the SSU Office in Chernivtsi region.

As noted, a resident of Chernivtsi, who filmed provocative videos and disclosed the exact locations of the Ukrainian military on social media, was sentenced to 5 years in prison. The court found her guilty of disseminating information about the Armed Forces. In particular, during one of her streams, she revealed the exact location of the Ukrainian military, which could have put their lives in danger.

See more: Administrator of pro-Russian Telegram channels, who called on Russia to seize Kharkiv, gets 10 years in prison. PHOTO

Based on the SSU materials, the woman was convicted under Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which provides for liability for unauthorised dissemination of information on the location and movement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the court, she was sentenced to five years in prison.

Measures to expose her criminal activity were carried out by the SSU officers in Chernivtsi region together with the National Police under the supervision of the Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Read more: Pro-Russian blogger who called for change of government and denied occupation of Crimea is detained - prosecutor’s office