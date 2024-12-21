Day in Donetsk region: Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Sloviansk and Toretsk are under attack. One person was killed and eight wounded. PHOTO

One person was killed and eight were wounded in the last day as a result of hostile shelling in the Donetsk region, police are documenting the consequences of Russian attacks.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, 10 settlements were affected by the shelling: the cities of Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Sloviansk, Toretsk, and the villages of Hryshyne, Komar, Kostiantynopil, and Kotlyne.

146 civilian objects were destroyed, including 70 residential buildings.

The occupants dropped 5 FAB-250 bombs on Kostiantynivka, killing one person and injuring another. Seven apartment buildings and six private houses, dormitories, a service station, a car park, a shop, a medical facility, a beauty salon, cars, garages, a gas pipeline and a power line were destroyed.

According to law enforcement officials, Russians fired artillery at Pokrovsk and launched three FAB-250 air strikes with a UMPK module. As a result of the shelling, three civilians were injured, one apartment building and 7 private houses, a critical infrastructure facility, cars, and railway infrastructure were damaged.

The enemy attacked Sloviansk with 2 FAB-500 bombs - 3 civilians were wounded. 46 private houses and 12 cars were destroyed.

In Lyman, a man was wounded in an artillery shelling, 2 apartment buildings and garage premises were damaged.

"In addition, today around 2 am, the Russian army launched 3 FAB-250 air strikes on Kostiantynivka with a UMPK module. 7 private houses were damaged. Preliminary, no people were injured," the statement said.

The police and the SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.