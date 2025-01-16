NATO deploys Norwegian F-35s for first time in Poland during Russia’s massive attack on Ukraine. PHOTO

Two F-35 fighter jets deployed by Norway to Poland took to the air for the first time on 15 January to protect the airspace on NATO's eastern flank.

This was reported by the NATO Air Force Command.

It is noted that the Norwegian fighter jets were scrambled in response to the "huge number" of Russian aircraft in the air.

"This is the first time that Norwegian aircraft have been scrambled in active air defence of Polish airspace, demonstrating the Alliance's commitment to NATO's eastern flank," the Command said.

On 15 January, the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command reported that it was raising aircraft because of Russia's massive attack on Ukraine. Regular pairs of fighter jets were deployed. And air defence and radar reconnaissance systems were put on high alert.

It should be noted that Norway sent F-35 multi-role fighters in December 2024 to support the defence of Polish airspace.

Missile attack on Ukraine on January 15, 2025

As reported, on January 15, the enemy deployed Tu-95MS into the sky. The Air Force reported missiles in the direction of Stryi in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. Enemy targets were also spotted over the Khmelnytskyi region. Later, Ukrenergo reported that emergency power outages had been introduced in a number of regions. In the Lviv region, two critical infrastructure facilities were hit, and a house was damaged.

According to the RMA, Russian troops also targeted critical infrastructure in the Prykarpattia region: air defense was in operation, the situation is under control. Four enemy targets were destroyed during the attack over the Khmelnytskyi region.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russia targeted gas infrastructure and energy facilities. At least 30 out of more than 40 missiles were destroyed.

