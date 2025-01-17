Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: 4 killed, 9 injured, rescue operations completed. PHOTOS

Emergency rescue operations have been completed in Kryvyi Rih after the Russian attack on Friday, January 17.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, as a result of the Russian strike, 4 people were killed. Nine were injured. Five of them were hospitalized, the rest were treated on the spot.

Four high-rise buildings, 17 private houses and a dozen cars were damaged.

"The headquarters for helping people is working. You can get building materials for quick repairs there. You can apply for financial assistance from the city," added Lysak.

Strike on Kryvyi Rih on 17 January 2025

As a reminder, Russian invaders launched a ballistic missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy comments on Russia's missile strike on Kryvyi Rih.



















