Russian Federation attacked enterprise in Uman district of Cherkasy region: rescuers extinguished fire. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers attacked an enterprise in Cherkasy region, causing a fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

"A Russian UAV hit an enterprise in Uman district. A fire broke out at the site and was quickly extinguished. The consequences of the strike are currently being clarified," the statement said.









Russian attack on Cherkasy region on 28 January 2025

Russian occupiers attacked Uman district of Cherkasy region with drones. The shelling damaged an infrastructure facility. Power engineers are working to restore electricity supply.

On the night of 28 January, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 100 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones. Air defence forces shot down 65 targets, 28 were lost in the area.

