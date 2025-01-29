New scheme of mobilization evasion blocked in Kharkiv TCR - SBI. PHOTO

SBI officers blocked another scheme to evade mobilization by allegedly changing the place of residence in one of the Kharkiv TCR and SS.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SBI press centre.

According to intelligence information, those wishing to evade service were offered to officially register with the TCR subordinate to the defendants, allegedly due to a change of residence.

They did not even need to go to the military commissariat, as all the documents were filled out without the presence of the "client". Then, every month, the men were issued draft notices that allowed them to move freely around the city.

See more: Couple who corrected enemy strikes on Kharkiv detained - SSU. PHOTO









For the transfer to the required TCR and the monthly issuance of the relevant summonses, the serviceman had to pay UAH 70,000.

See more: Illegal border crossing for €6.5 thousand: group of people trying to get to Romania exposed in Bukovyna - SBGS. PHOTO

SBI officers detained an intermediary who was sent by the organisers of the scheme to receive money from another draft dodger. The offender himself also evaded service using the same scheme.

He was served a notice of suspicion of obtaining an unlawful benefit for influencing the decision-making of a person authorised to perform state functions, combined with extortion (Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 8 years with confiscation of property.

The actions of the TCR employees, including those of the management team, are being checked. A number of searches were conducted, including at the territorial centre of recruitment. Documents for new "clients" were seized and are currently being examined.