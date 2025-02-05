UAH 120 million of tax fraud: two customs officers who issued trucks with cigarettes as empty will be tried - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS

Two Chernivtsi customs officers will be tried for their involvement in a tax evasion scheme involving the import of tobacco products.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET informs.

The investigation established that customs officers used an illegal scheme by entering false information into the "Inspector" system about vehicles that were allegedly transporting empty trailers in transit through Ukraine. In fact, these trucks were carrying contraband tobacco products.

Reportedly, three trucks were registered under this scheme, illegally importing more than 3.6 million packs of cigarettes. As a result, the Ukrainian budget lost over UAH 120 million in tax and customs payments.

The indictment was submitted to the court. They are suspected of abuse of office, forgery and complicity in tax evasion during the importation of tobacco products (Article 27(2), Article 212(3), Article 27(2), Article 227, Article 27(2), Article 366(1), Article 365(3) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The case was investigated by investigators of the SBI Territorial Department in Khmelnytskyi with the operational support of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police of Ukraine.

