She sold her two-month-old daughter for $20,000: 22-year-old woman detained in Kharkiv. PHOTOS
In Kharkiv, a 22-year-old woman was detained for trying to sell her two-month-old daughter for USD 20,000.
This was stated by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.
"On 1 December 2024, a resident of Kharkiv gave birth to a daughter. The following January, the woman decided to sell the child to her friend and arranged a meeting with her. The suspect announced a "price" of USD 20,000 for her two-month-old daughter.
According to the defendant, she urgently needed money for her own needs, so she decided to sell her own child. Law enforcement officers detained the woman while she was handing over the child and receiving the agreed amount," the statement said.
The issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is currently being decided.
The child was handed over to the authorities and juvenile police. The girl is now under the care of doctors.
