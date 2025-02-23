"Shaheds" attacked Kyiv: there are consequences in three districts. PHOTOS

On the night of Sunday, 23 February 2025, Russian troops attacked the capital of Ukraine with attack drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, a fire was extinguished in a one-storey private house in the Holosiivskyi district on an area of 100 square metres.

Darnytskyi district

In one place, a private house and cars were damaged, and the fire was extinguished using improvised means.

At another location, a one-storey house was on fire with the fire spreading to a neighbouring building, and the fire was extinguished over an area of 35 square metres.

Pechersk district

The glazing of a non-residential building was damaged without further combustion.











Information about the victims is being clarified.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the wreckage of an enemy UAV fell in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, causing a fire, damaging a house and cars.