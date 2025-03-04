ENG
News Photo Shelling of the Nikopol district
Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with GABs, artillery and drones, civilian infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

On 4 March, the Russians shelled Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

In the Nikopol district, Russians shelled the district centre and the Marhanets community. They fired at them with heavy artillery, kamikaze drones and dropped ammunition from a UAV.

Infrastructure, a private house and a garage were damaged in the area.

"The Velykomykhailivka community in the Synelnykove district was also affected by the destruction. The enemy launched GABs there. Among the damaged buildings are the houses of local residents. Fortunately, there were no casualties," noted Lysak.

Consequences of shelling in Synelnykove district

Consequences of shelling in Synelnykove district

