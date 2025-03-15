1 149 0
In Kharkiv region, enemy attacked rescuers twice while extinguishing a fire. PHOTOS
On the night of 15 March, the occupiers attacked a lyceum in Bohodukhiv with drones. The roof of the building over an area of 500 square metres caught fire, 18 houses and 5 school buses were damaged.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region.
An hour later, the enemy struck again at the rescuers, damaging a fire truck. Four civilians were injured and suffered acute stress reaction.
An hour later, a second strike set fire to a fire truck and a school bus. Fortunately, the rescuers were not injured.
The fire was extinguished. The fire was extinguished by 42 rescuers and 11 units of SES equipment, including sappers.
