Ruscists planned to blow up their agent secretly near TCR in Kryvyi Rih - SSU. PHOTO

A Russian agent was detained in Kryvyi Rih who was preparing an explosion near a local TCR on the orders of the FSB.

The man was supposed to leave a camouflaged explosive near a checkpoint of a military facility. The occupiers planned to detonate it together with the agent in the morning during rush hour.

Thus, the Russians hoped to kill as many citizens as possible and at the same time eliminate their accomplice as an "unnecessary witness".

"The perpetrator of the potential terrorist attack was a 26-year-old Lviv resident recruited by the Russian special service through a Telegram channel looking for "quick" money. On the instructions of the occupiers, their agent arrived in Kryvyi Rih and received the location of the cache, from which he took an improvised explosive device (IED).

Then he brought it to a rented apartment, where he equipped the explosive with additional destructive elements - bolts, rebar - and connected a phone for remote activation. After that, the defendant conducted additional reconnaissance near the potential target, where he was to plant an IED disguised as a fire extinguisher in his backpack. All this time, the Russian special service was tracking the route of its agent through remote access to the camera of his mobile phone," the statement said.

The SSU detected the offender in advance and took comprehensive measures to secure the locations of the Defence Forces. He was detained while preparing to plant an IED.

The offender was served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 Article 14, Part 2 Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (preparation to commit a terrorist act).

He is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

