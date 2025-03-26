Consequences of night attack of "Shahed" on Okhtyrka. PHOTOS

Rescuers are currently eliminating the consequences of an enemy UAV attack on the town of Okhtyrka in the Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, a fire broke out as a result of the attack. The shock wave damaged non-residential premises, apartment buildings, shops and an administrative building.









The rescuers quickly eliminated the fire and evacuated the citizens who were in the damaged apartments.

The SES sappers removed the explosives. The rescuers deployed a mobile Unbreakable Point at the scene.

There was no information about injuries. Emergency repair work is underway.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy attacked Okhtyrka with drones, damaging houses, shops, a market and cars.