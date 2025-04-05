Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih with drones, fire broke out (updated). PHOTOS

Late in the evening of 4 April, explosions occurred in Kryvyi Rih. The city is attacked by Russian attack drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"Enemy drones are in the sky over the region. Take care of yourself and your loved ones. Stay in shelters," said Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration.

"Explosions in the city. A massive sabotage attack. Take care of yourselves," wrote Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defence Council.

Update

Later, Lysak said that after 11:00 p.m., the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih again. This time it was a UAV.

"There was a fire in the private sector of the city. The fire has engulfed houses and infrastructure. We are investigating the details," he wrote.

As a reminder, today, on 4 April, Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih, leaving many dead and wounded.

