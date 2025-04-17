Ukrainian delegation met with representatives of "Coalition of Willing": they discussed ceasefire and security guarantees. PHOTOS
Representatives of the Ukrainian delegation held a meeting in Paris on the ceasefire and security guarantees with representatives of the "Coalition of the Willing".
This was announced by the Minister of Defence Rustem Umerov, Censor.NET reports.
The meeting was attended by the head of the OP, Andrii Yermak, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha, and the head of the Ministry of Defence, Rustem Umerov.
"On behalf of our partners, the meeting was attended by Emmanuel Bonne, National Security Adviser to the President of France, Jonathan Powell, Adviser to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and Jens Plötner, Adviser to the Federal Chancellor of Germany.
We discussed further steps to achieve a just and sustainable peace. In particular, we coordinated positions on the implementation of a complete ceasefire, the involvement of a multinational military contingent and the creation of an effective security architecture for our country," the statement said.
The work on security guarantees is ongoing.
Our priority is a result that will guarantee a lasting peace for Ukraine and Ukrainians," the Defence Minister concluded.
Earlier, Politico wrote that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff would travel to Paris this week for talks.
The State Department later confirmed their visit.
It is known that the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov have already arrived in Paris, where they are expected to meet with US representatives.
