24 buildings and three educational institutions damaged as result of Russia’s attack on Odesa. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A hostile drone attack on the evening of 21 April damaged civilian infrastructure in Odesa.

This was reported by the Odesa City Council, Censor.NET reports.

"In the evening of April 21, 2025, Odesa came under the most massive drone attack to date, targeting a densely populated area of the city. Fires broke out, and residential buildings, civilian infrastructure, and vehicles were damaged," the statement reads.

It is noted that 24 houses and three educational institutions were damaged as a result of the shelling. At least 480 windows were damaged.

Utilities and charitable organisations are working at the site.



It is also reported that 120 Odesa residents have already contacted city headquarters to apply for financial assistance to repair windows and doors.

