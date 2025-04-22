Two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region came under hostile fire: two people were injured, houses, company and administrative building were damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 22 April, Russians attacked Synelnykove and Nikopol districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing casualties and damage.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Shelling of Synelnykove district

For example, in the Synelnykove district, the Novopavlivka and Mezhova communities were under the gun. The enemy attacked them with KABs and kamikaze drones.



Two men aged 65 and 85 were injured in the attack. They are being provided with the necessary assistance.

In total, 2 private houses were destroyed in the settlements of the district, 13 more were damaged. One of the houses caught fire and was extinguished. A car was also smashed.

Attacks on Nikopol district

In the Nikopol district, explosions were heard in Nikopol, Myrove, Marhanets and Pokrovske communities. The enemy sent UAVs and heavy artillery there.

See more: Emergency rescue operations in Zaporizhzhia have been completed: one person was killed and 26 injured, including four children. PHOTOS

It is noted that people survived. However, there was some destruction. Infrastructure, an administrative building, a business and a local house were damaged. The fire engulfed a car. There is also a damaged car.



