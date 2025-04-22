He shielded three of his comrades with his own body: 24-year-old soldier of "Aidar" battalion and scout Ivan Palamarchuk was killed in action. PHOTO

On 20 April, Ivan Palamarchuk, a 24-year-old Plast member of the Aidar assault battalion, died at the front, shielding his three comrades.

The tragic news was posted on Facebook by a Plast member and historian Yurii Yuzych, Censor.NET reports.

"During the Easter 'truce', 24-year-old Plast member Ivan Palamarchuk 'Yizhak' died on the frontline, shielding his three comrades. He was a reconnoiterer from the beginning. A volunteer fighter, he fought in the Aidar assault battalion," Yuzych wrote.



What is known about the deceased Ivan Palamarchuk?

According to Yuzych, Palamarchuk had been a member of the Plast scouting organization since the age of ten in Chernivtsi. He actively participated in numerous trainings, events, hikes, and camps — including the "Chervonodibrova Sich" and the national traveling bike camp "Revor."

After graduating from a transport college, he decided to become a career serviceman and enrolled at the Odesa Military Academy of the Ground Forces. He always stayed in touch with the Plast community and, during his military service, would attend Plast events in Chernivtsi and Kyiv whenever he was on leave.

With the onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he joined the Armed Forces. He initially served in the logistics branch, but later voluntarily transferred to the Ground Forces. His final assignment was with the strike drone platoon of the 24th Separate Assault Battalion "Aidar."

Ivan took part in the defense of Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Konstantynivka, and Bahatyr. During one combat mission, a group of drone pilots went missing after coming under fire. Thanks to his skills as a drone operator, Ivan and a fellow soldier located the wounded, administered first aid on-site, and evacuated the entire team to safety.

Ivan is survived by his beloved girlfriend, sister, brother, and parents.

