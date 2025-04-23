Ruscists attacked ambulance with drone in Kherson region. PHOTOS

On Tuesday, 22 April, the Russian occupiers attacked an ambulance in Komyshany, Kherson region.

This was reported in a telegram by the Kherson RMA, Censor.NET informs.

"In Komyshany, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on the car of an emergency medical team when the medics were returning from a call," the statement said.

The ambulance was damaged as a result of the enemy attack, but the medics were not injured.

Watch more: Six-year-old girl was injured in Russian artillery strike on Kherson. VIDEO