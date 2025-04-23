ENG
News Photo Shelling of the Kherson region
Ruscists attacked ambulance with drone in Kherson region. PHOTOS

On Tuesday, 22 April, the Russian occupiers attacked an ambulance in Komyshany, Kherson region.

This was reported in a telegram by the Kherson RMA, Censor.NET informs.

"In Komyshany, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on the car of an emergency medical team when the medics were returning from a call," the statement said.

The ambulance was damaged as a result of the enemy attack, but the medics were not injured.

