ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11741 visitors online
News Photo Shaheds attack on Kyiv region
3 826 1

Restaurant was on fire in Kyiv region as result of drone attack. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Rescuers eliminated the consequences of a Russian drone attack in Kyiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, a fire broke out in a hotel and restaurant complex in Brovary district as a result of the fall of the wreckage of an enemy UAV: two separate buildings were on fire.

A restaurant in Kyiv region after a drone attack
A restaurant in Kyiv region after a drone attack
A restaurant in Kyiv region after a drone attack
A restaurant in Kyiv region after a drone attack
A restaurant in Kyiv region after a drone attack
A restaurant in Kyiv region after a drone attack
A restaurant in Kyiv region after a drone attack

Firefighters extinguished the fire. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

Author: 

Kyyivska region (640) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (762) Shahed (619)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 