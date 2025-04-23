Restaurant was on fire in Kyiv region as result of drone attack. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Rescuers eliminated the consequences of a Russian drone attack in Kyiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, a fire broke out in a hotel and restaurant complex in Brovary district as a result of the fall of the wreckage of an enemy UAV: two separate buildings were on fire.















Firefighters extinguished the fire. Fortunately, there were no injuries.