Restaurant was on fire in Kyiv region as result of drone attack. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Rescuers eliminated the consequences of a Russian drone attack in Kyiv region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.
As noted, a fire broke out in a hotel and restaurant complex in Brovary district as a result of the fall of the wreckage of an enemy UAV: two separate buildings were on fire.
Firefighters extinguished the fire. Fortunately, there were no injuries.
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
