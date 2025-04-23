Russians attacked post office in Kupiansk district with drone: two women were injured. PHOTO
On the afternoon of Wednesday, 23 April, an enemy FPV drone struck near the post office in the village of Prykolotne, Kupiansk district. Two women were injured.
This was reported in a telegram by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports .
According to the investigation, on 23 April, at around 3:50 p.m., an enemy FPV drone struck near the post office in the village of Prykolotne, Kupiansk district.
A 54-year-old woman and a 19-year-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction.
A pre-trial investigation into the fact of committing a war crime by the occupiers has been initiated (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password