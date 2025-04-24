Occupiers hit private sector of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, killing woman and child. Two more civilians injured. PHOTO

On the evening of 23 April, from 10:05 p.m. to 10:10 p.m., the Russian army launched four missile attacks on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Donetsk region.

The enemy used Smerch MLRS with an integral high explosive warhead against civilians.

The occupiers' weapons hit the private sector of the settlement. A 12-year-old girl and a woman died as a result of the attack.

In addition, a man and a woman were wounded. They were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, cuts, and fractures. The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

15 household facades, a gas pipeline and power lines were damaged.

Read more: Ruscists hit Sloviansk with FABs: man was killed, woman wounded. PHOTOS (updated)



