Night attack on Poltava region: outbuilding and car damaged in Myrhorod district. PHOTO
From 23 to 24 April, the air raid alert in Poltava region lasted more than 10 hours.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut.
"Last night in the Poltava region, Ukrainian air defence forces repelled an enemy missile attack. In the Myrhorod district, an outbuilding and a car were damaged as a result of the rocket fragments falling. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the statement said.
