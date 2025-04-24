ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5475 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of Sumy region
469 0

Aftermath of enemy strikes on Sumy region: four injured, infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

Today, on 24 April, Russian troops shelled the Esman community in the Shostka district and the Krasnopillia community in the Sumy district of Sumy region, causing casualties.

The aftermath of the Russian attacks were described in the Main Department of the National Police in the Sumy region, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, in one of the settlements of the Esman community in the Shostka district, two private houses were damaged as a result of shelling. There was no information on casualties. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene.

Read more: Massive attack on Kyiv: two children from same family killed - Klymenko

Consequences of the attacks in Sumy region on 24 April

Also today, the occupiers conducted an artillery and air strike on two settlements of the Krasnopillia community. As a result of the attack, four civilians were wounded, including three men and a 56-year-old woman. The injured were hospitalised.

See more: Night attack on Poltava region: outbuilding and car damaged in Myrhorod district. PHOTO

In addition, as a result of hostile shelling, administrative buildings, a shop and a house of culture were destroyed, and several private houses were damaged.

Consequences of the attacks in Sumy region on 24 April
Consequences of the attacks in Sumy region on 24 April
Consequences of the attacks in Sumy region on 24 April

Author: 

shoot out (13120) Sumska region (1121) Sumskyy district (107) Shostkynskyy district (19)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 