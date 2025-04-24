Aftermath of enemy strikes on Sumy region: four injured, infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

Today, on 24 April, Russian troops shelled the Esman community in the Shostka district and the Krasnopillia community in the Sumy district of Sumy region, causing casualties.

The aftermath of the Russian attacks were described in the Main Department of the National Police in the Sumy region, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, in one of the settlements of the Esman community in the Shostka district, two private houses were damaged as a result of shelling. There was no information on casualties. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene.

Also today, the occupiers conducted an artillery and air strike on two settlements of the Krasnopillia community. As a result of the attack, four civilians were wounded, including three men and a 56-year-old woman. The injured were hospitalised.

In addition, as a result of hostile shelling, administrative buildings, a shop and a house of culture were destroyed, and several private houses were damaged.





