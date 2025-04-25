1 563 5
Russian strike on Pavlohrad: miner Oleksii Khlibets and his 15-year-old daughter Valeriia killed, wife in critical condition. PHOTO
Censor.NET reports this with reference to DTEK' s press centre.
"This is a great tragedy for the entire DTEK family. In Pavlohrad, an enemy drone struck the apartment of our colleague, miner-combine operator Oleksii Khlibets from the Heroiv Kosmos Mine Administration. The lives of Oleksii and his 15-year-old daughter Valeriia were cut short instantly," the statement said.
It is noted that his wife, Oksana, sustained severe injuries. Doctors are currently fighting for her life.
"This is a big loss for our company and the entire mining community," DTEK said.
