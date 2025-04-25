ENG
News Photo Strike on Pavlohrad
Russian strike on Pavlohrad: miner Oleksii Khlibets and his 15-year-old daughter Valeriia killed, wife in critical condition. PHOTO

Russian drone strike on Pavlohrad kills Oleksii Khlibets and his 15-year-old daughter, leaves his wife Olena with severe injuries.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to DTEK' s press centre.

"This is a great tragedy for the entire DTEK family. In Pavlohrad, an enemy drone struck the apartment of our colleague, miner-combine operator Oleksii Khlibets from the Heroiv Kosmos Mine Administration. The lives of Oleksii and his 15-year-old daughter Valeriia were cut short instantly," the statement said.

It is noted that his wife, Oksana, sustained severe injuries. Doctors are currently fighting for her life.

Enemy kills father and daughter in Pavlohrad

"This is a big loss for our company and the entire mining community," DTEK said.

