Russian forces attacked Poltava region with "Shahed" drones: houses damaged, casualties reported. PHOTOS

On the night of 26 April, Russian troops once again attacked the Poltava region. Air defence systems worked on enemy targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Poltava Regional Military Administration.

As noted, as a result of the fall of the UAV debris in the Myrhorod district, the roofs and window glazing of three private houses and four outbuildings were damaged. Three people turned to doctors with an acute stress reaction. They refused to be hospitalised.

Poltava region after the attack
In addition, due to weather conditions, 11 settlements in the Dykanka, Zinkivska, Lokhvytsia, and Lubny districts were left without electricity. Specialists are already working to restore power supply.

