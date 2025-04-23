Enemy attacks Ukraine with "Shaheds" - Air Force (updated)

The enemy is attacking Ukraine with attack drones. Currently, a group of "shaheds" is being spotted in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"A group of 'Shaheds' in the center of Kharkiv region ➡️ heading west!

A group of "Shaheds" from the center of Kharkiv region ➡️ is heading to Poltava region! "Shaheds" from the south of Kharkiv region ➡️ are heading to Dnipropetrovsk region!" the Air Force warned.

As of 10:25 p.m., the Air Force provided the following information on the movement of enemy UAVs:

A group of UAVs in Sumy region, near Konotop ➡️ heading for Chernihiv region

Several groups of UAVs in Chernihiv region ➡️ heading for Mena and Ichnia

"Shaheds" in the west of Poltava region ➡️ in the direction of Cherkasy region

A group of UAVs in the center of Cherkasy region ➡️ heading for Kyiv region

Drones in northern Donetsk region ➡️ heading northwest.

Read more: Russia fired 54 "Shaheds" at Ukraine. 38 targets were shot down. New wave of Russian attacks is underway. INFOGRAPHICS