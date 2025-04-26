Zelenskyy and Macron meet one-on-one in Rome. PHOTO

Today, on 26 April 2025, after the farewell ceremony with Pope Francis, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Zelenskyy and Macron are now meeting one-on-one to discuss further peace efforts," he wrote.

There is no further information about the meeting between Zelenskyy and Macron.

Earlier it was reported that Zelenskyy and Trump had a meeting and agreed to hold further talks after saying goodbye to the Pope. Zelenskyy later said that he had a good meeting with Trump, which could be historic. He also hopes for a result regarding the things that were said at the meeting.