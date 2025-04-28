Russians dropped GABs on Kupiansk: private house damaged, fire broke out. PHOTOS

On 28 April, Russian aircraft bombed the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

"A guided bomb hit a private house, causing a fire. A medical team of the State Emergency Service was working at the scene together with firefighters," the statement said.

It is noted that according to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

