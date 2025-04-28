Three people injured in shelling of Kherson region: GAB destroys house in Kherson. PHOTOS

Throughout April 28, three people were injured in Russian attacks on the Kherson region. An additional five Kherson residents who came under shelling last week also sought medical assistance.

Kherson

At around 5:40 p.m., Russian occupiers attacked Dniprovskyi District using a drone. A Kherson resident born in 1988 sustained a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to the leg. He has been hospitalized.

The State Emergency Service (SES) also reported the aftermath of an enemy attack with guided aerial bombs on Kherson: rescuers inspected the impact sites. In one of the residential buildings, they identified hazardous structures at risk of collapse. Emergency workers promptly dismantled the dangerous elements and eliminated the threat.

Bilozerka

Two residents of Bilozerka, who had been injured by Russian shelling, were admitted to the hospital. An enemy shell hit a garage with a 39-year-old man and his 18-year-old son inside. They sustained mine-blast injuries and contusions.

Doctors provided the victims with the necessary assistance. They will undergo further treatment on an outpatient basis.

