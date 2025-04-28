Russians attacked civilian car with drone in Kherson, - CMA. PHOTO

In Kherson, Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian car in the city's Dniprovskyi district.

This was reported by the Kherson City Military Administration on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"Around 9:00 a.m., Russian occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian car in Dniprovskyi district. Fortunately, the driver was not injured," the statement said.

As noted, social workers of the Kherson CMA helped the woman tow her car to her place of residence.

According to official information, four residents of the community sustained injuries of varying severity as a result of shelling over the past day.

