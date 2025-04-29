Employee of Ministry of Defence’s support centre helped draft dodgers obtain "unfitness" in exchange for bribes, - SBI. PHOTO

SBI officers, with the assistance of the Ministry of Defence leadership, served a notice of suspicion to an employee of the Centre for Support of the Ministry of Defence and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who had organised the registration of men's "unfitness" for military service for money.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SBI press centre.

How did the scheme work?

As noted, in February this year, the official involved two residents of Odesa region in illegal activities. They were looking for people who wanted to avoid military service and offered them to deregister from the military register for USD 12-16 thousand. If a person was already wanted for evading mobilisation, they promised to "solve" this issue as well.







The organiser of the fraud assured potential clients that he had connections in one of the district TCRs in Odesa region, where they were supposed to forge data to exempt military personnel from service.

See more: For €20,000, he smuggled "draft dodgers" in car trunk — law enforcement officer from Bukovyna now faces up to 9 years in prison – SBI. PHOTO

How many people have taken advantage of the scheme?

According to preliminary data, 10 men have taken advantage of the scheme, some of whom have already been identified.

The MoD officer and his accomplices were detained by law enforcement officers while receiving the second part of the illegal benefit from one of the draft dodgers in the amount of USD 6 thousand.

The military officer and his associates were served a notice of suspicion of receiving an illegal benefit for influencing the decision-making of another person authorised to perform state functions (Part 3 of Art. 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint and removing the Centre's employee from office is being decided.

See more: Kyiv resident detained for smuggling military-age men across border into Moldova for $30,000. PHOTO

What does MoD employee face?

The sanction of the article provides for a sentence of up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The investigation is ongoing, and the SBI is checking the involvement of TCR officials in the fraud and establishing the full range of people who managed to use the "service".