Day in Donetsk region: Russia struck region 32 times, one man wounded. PHOTOS

The Russian occupiers fired 32 times in the Donetsk region on 30 April 2025, wounding one person.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

In the Myrnohrad district, 26 buildings were damaged. Two private houses were destroyed in Pokrovsk. A person was wounded in Dobropillia.

Kramatorsk district

An outbuilding was damaged in Lyman, and 4 houses and a power line were damaged in Koroviy Yar. An administrative building and a 2-storey building were damaged in Torske of the Druzhkivka district; a private house was damaged in Rayske. In Dovha Balka of the Illinivska community, a warehouse and a utility room were damaged. In Kostyantynivka, a multi-storey building, a private house, and a power line were damaged; in Ivanopillia, 24 private houses were damaged.

Bakhmut district

Six houses were damaged in Siversk.

In total, Russians fired 32 times at localities in the Donetsk region over the last day. 135 people were evacuated from the front line, including 19 children.

