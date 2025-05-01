Paratrooper and martial arts expert Andrii Dziuban killed in action in Kursk region. PHOTO

A well-known martial arts expert from the Poltava region, Andrii Dziuban, who fought in the 82nd Bukovyna Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was killed in the Kursk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Typical Chernivtsi.

Dziuban was a Master of Sports in the Ukrainian national martial art "Khorting" and a multiple champion and prize-winner in Muay Thai and kettlebell lifting tournaments. He led a martial arts club and founded the kung fu club "Yednist" ("Unity"). Andrii was also a member of the Kremenchuk motorcycle club Ravens MC, where he was known by the callsign "Maister" ("Master").

In 2024, Andrii joined the 82nd Separate Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, where he served under the combat callsign "Biker."

The warrior was killed in action on April 20, 2025, during a combat mission in Russia’s Sudzhanskyi district, Kursk region. He is survived by two children.

