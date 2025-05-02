Russians dropped GABs on village of Tsapivka in Kharkiv region: woman was injured. PHOTOS

On 2 May, Russian troops attacked the village of Tsapivka, Kharkiv region, with GABs. Houses were damaged and a woman was injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region.

"This afternoon, the enemy attacked the residential sector of Tsapivka village in Zolochiv community with guided aerial bombs," the statement said.

The shelling partially destroyed and damaged a two-storey residential building, houses and outbuildings. There was a fire on the territory of a private household: a residential building and dry grass in the yard were on fire.

Read more: Russian strike on Pivdenne, Kharkiv region: number of injured rises to 15, two children hospitalized

A woman born in 1950 was injured in the shelling.











Seven rescuers and two units of equipment of the State Emergency Service were involved in the aftermath of the enemy attack.