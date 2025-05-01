Russian strike on Pivdenne, Kharkiv region: number of injured rises to 15, two children hospitalized

The number of people injured in the April 30 Russian attack on the city of Pivdenne in Kharkiv region has risen to 15, including 10 children.

As reported by Censor.NET, Kharkiv regional police chief Petro Tokar stated live on Suspilne TV.

"Fifteen civilians were injured, including ten children of various ages. Eight of the children experienced acute stress reactions — mental health consequences that could worsen over time. Two children had to be hospitalized due to physical injuries of varying severity. This is the kind of ‘ceasefire’ we’re seeing now in Kharkiv region," Tokar stated.

Read more: Russians struck Kharkiv with "Molniya" drone twice (updated)

As a reminder, on the morning of April 30, Russian forces attacked the city of Pivdenne in Kharkiv region with several drones, reportedly Geran-2. Local residents, including children, were injured. Both apartment buildings and private homes, as well as vehicles, were damaged in the strike.