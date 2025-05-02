Shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region: facility repairing frontline roads damaged, two workers injured. PHOTOS

As a result of a nighttime Russian attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, the production base of Avtomahistral-Pivden was damaged and two workers were injured.

This was reported by the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development, according to Censor.NET.

"Overnight, the enemy damaged the production base of our contractors, Avtomahistral-Pivden, in Dnipropetrovsk region. Two workers were injured. Six units of equipment used to repair roads near the frontline were destroyed, along with several of the organization’s buildings," the statement reads.

It is noted that this is not the first time that road construction equipment, sites, and bases have been targeted. Recently, several Avtomahistral-Pivden employees were injured during fortification works near the Donetsk region border. Ahead of the Easter holidays, while roadworks were underway in Kherson region, a Russian drone struck an active construction site. Workers from the contractor company RDS were killed.

"Our other contractor organizations also constantly suffer from shelling. People are being killed. Reconstruction facilities are being destroyed. But recovery cannot be stopped. All of this is needed for the people who live here, and for those planning to return. Work on roads near the frontline is essential for ensuring military logistics and the evacuation of the wounded," the State Agency added.

