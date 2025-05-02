ENG
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of casualties rises to 29, including 13-year-old boy

Consequences of attack on Zaporizhzhia

As of the morning of 2 April, 12 people who suffered from the attack on Zaporizhzhia and the region by Russian drones on the evening of 1 May are in hospitals.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"Contusions, explosive injuries, cut wounds, burns and fractures - 29 people were injured in the night attack on Zaporizhzhia. Among the injured is a 13-year-old boy," the statement said.

All the injured are being treated in medical facilities in the region.

As a reminder, on the evening of 1 May, Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia. There were at least 10 explosions and fires in the city. A 61-year-old man died as a result of the attack.

