Dnipropetrovsk region attacked with drones and GABs throughout day: four injured, damage reported. PHOTOS

On May 2, the Nikopol, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka communities and the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region came under Russian fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetroovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

Nikopol district

The enemy used kamikaze drones and artillery to target the Nikopol area. Explosions were reported in the district center, as well as in the Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities.

Casualties

Four people were injured. A family — including a boy under the age of three and his parents — required medical assistance due to severe stress. Another victim, a 42-year-old woman, sustained shrapnel wounds and a blast injury. All victims are recovering at home.

Damage

Several fires broke out, including in an unused building, dry grass, and the yard of a private residence. Four houses, an administrative building, infrastructure, and a power line were damaged.

See more: Enemy strikes hit three districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: woman injured, homes and gas pipeline damaged, 30 farm animals killed. PHOTOS













Synelnykove district

The aggressor struck Synelnykove district with guided aerial bombs (GABs), hitting the Novopavlivka community. The building of an unused educational institution was destroyed. No one was killed or injured.

Read more: Russian strike on Kamianske on April 26: wounded woman dies in hospital