Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: number rises to 33. Six people are in hospital. PHOTOS

As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on 2 May, the number of casualties reached 33.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"Six of them remain in hospital - two in serious condition, four in moderate condition. These are the consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia on the night of 2 May.

The wounded, most of whom sustained mine-blast injuries, fractures and burns, are receiving all the necessary assistance," the statement said.

The Russian attack also damaged 56 apartment buildings and 29 private houses, destroyed a hostel, and damaged non-residential buildings and structures.

"Utility workers continue to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia," said Fedorov.

