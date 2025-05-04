Enemy carried out air strikes on residential areas of Kupiansk: three women were injured and there is significant damage. PHOTOS

Today, on 4 May 2025, at night, Russian aircraft struck residential areas in the city of Kupiansk.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, the bombing caused fires and serious damage to residential buildings and commercial facilities.

In particular, four private houses with a total area of about 400 m² caught fire. Three women were injured.

See more: Russian forces struck Izium with "Shahed" drones: post office burned down and village council in Levkivka was destroyed. PHOTO











Under the threat of repeated shelling, 12 rescuers and 3 units of equipment, including a medical unit of the State Emergency Service, were working at the scene.