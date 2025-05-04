ENG
Russian forces struck Izium with "Shahed" drones: post office burned down and village council in Levkivka was destroyed. PHOTO

On the night of 4 May 2025, Russian troops attacked settlements in the Izium district of Kharkiv region with drones: there was destruction and fires.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, a fire broke out in Izium as a result of a UAV hitting the post office building, with an area of 500 square metres. Firewood in an open area and the balcony of a multi-storey residential building caught fire.

"In Levkivka village, Izyum district, a 200 square metre school building was on fire. Also, a warehouse building and grass in the open area. In addition, the village council building was partially destroyed," the statement said.

Consequences of the strike on Izyum
Consequences of the strike on Izyum
Consequences of the strike on Izyum

Preliminarily, there were no casualties or injuries.

