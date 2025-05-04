Russian forces struck Izium with "Shahed" drones: post office burned down and village council in Levkivka was destroyed. PHOTO

On the night of 4 May 2025, Russian troops attacked settlements in the Izium district of Kharkiv region with drones: there was destruction and fires.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, a fire broke out in Izium as a result of a UAV hitting the post office building, with an area of 500 square metres. Firewood in an open area and the balcony of a multi-storey residential building caught fire.

"In Levkivka village, Izyum district, a 200 square metre school building was on fire. Also, a warehouse building and grass in the open area. In addition, the village council building was partially destroyed," the statement said.

Preliminarily, there were no casualties or injuries.