"Shahed" drones attacked Cherkasy region: man was seriously injured and there was damage. PHOTO

Since the morning of 6 May 2025, Cherkasy region has been under attack by enemy drones.

This was reported by the head of the Cherkasy RMA Ihor Taburets in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, air defence forces and assets were working on enemy targets. Within the region, 10 UAVs were destroyed.

Consequences of the attack

A man was injured as a result of a drone crash in the regional centre. The man was taken to hospital in serious condition. Doctors are providing him with all the necessary assistance.

According to preliminary reports, the windows of a private enterprise and a shop were also damaged as a result of Russian aggression.

See more: "Shaheds" attacked Cherkasy region en masse: fires broke out on territory of three enterprises. PHOTOS

The survey of the area is ongoing. All necessary services are working.











Earlier, Censor.NET reported that an explosion occurred during an air raid in Cherkasy. Russian drones were spotted near the city.